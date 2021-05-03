South Dakota governor expecting big tourism summer

“The tourism industry is so important to our entire state,” Noem said, pointing to the tax revenue it brings in and the jobs it sustains.

The governor has initiated a legal battle with President Joe Biden's administration over holding fireworks at the monument to celebrate Independence Day once again this year. She successfully pushed last year for a revival of the pyrotechnic display after a decade-long hiatus, but the National Park Service denied the state’s application to hold the event again this summer due to safety concerns and objections from local Native American tribes.

Noem's tourism secretary, Jim Hagen, called the 2020 event “an economic lifeline” to the tourism industry in a court filing last week and argued that the proposed fireworks show this year would “provide critical income during a crucial" period for the state economy.