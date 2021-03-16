 Skip to main content
South Georgia boat maker sets $1M expansion, hiring 70
AP

South Georgia boat maker sets $1M expansion, hiring 70

CAIRO, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia power boat maker is expanding, saying demand for boats has jumped amid a pandemic-driven increase in outdoor recreation.

Cairo-based Sailfish Boats announced Tuesday that it would invest more than $1 million to increase manufacturing capacity at its Grady County plant, adding 70 workers to the current 130.

Privately-held Sailfish, founded in 1986, makes dual and center-console fishing boats.

President and CEO Rob Parmetier said the company is introducing new boats, expanding its dealer network and sees strong demand.

The company will be hiring assembly workers and engineers. New assembly workers are expected to make between $11.50 and $22 an hour.

Sailfish could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $3,000 per job from state income taxes for five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year. That could be worth more than $1 million. No local property tax breaks are expected, said Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson Marie Hodge Gordon.

