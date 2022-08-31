South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star

The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected challenges to two voter initiatives, one already certified for the ballot and a second that appears likely to make it when a final signature verification is complete. The court partially rejected challenges to a third but sent it back to lower courts to decide several signature hurdles. The Supreme Court said in unanimous opinions Wednesday that they will not block a measure that will require greater transparency for political spending and another that will boost the amount of assets shielded from creditors. The third measure measure expanding voting access and rolling back restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature had a split decision from the high court, and it will take until Thursday to see if it will make the ballot.