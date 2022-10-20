 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Spain, Portugal eased energy prices. Can they teach the EU?

  • Updated
  • 0

MADRID (AP) — Households and businesses across Europe have struggled with high electricity prices for months, though they have fallen since late August peaks.

Electricity costs are intrinsically linked to natural gas prices, which spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine and drastically reduced flows of the fuel used to heat homes, generate power and run factories as the European Union sanctioned Moscow.

Spain and Portugal have managed to free themselves from the EU pricing system and say the benefits are noticeable. It is offering a lesson to the 27-nation bloc as it works this week on ways to temper energy prices going into winter.

People are also reading…

While gas prices have fallen recently, helping bring down electricity costs, the winter heating season is ahead and there are uncertainties about supply and how cold it will get.

Here’s what to know about what has been dubbed the “Iberian exception" in Spain and Portugal and how it could influence EU discussions:

HOW DOES NATURAL GAS AFFECT ELECTRICITY PRICES?

Across the European Union, electricity prices are dependent on gas-fired power plants to fulfill demand and set prices. Each country’s energy sectors — renewables, coal, nuclear and gas — contribute what they can to the energy grid throughout the day. Countries try to rely on the energy they produce first but resort to burning imported gas to ensure the electricity demand is met.

Under the system designed in the early 1990s, the price of whichever energy source is most expensive in feeding the grid — nowadays, natural gas — is the one that establishes the price for each megawatt of electricity provided by all the sources. The system was designed to favor more cost-efficient technologies.

With prices having soared this year for Russian gas, which Europe relied on heavily before the war in Ukraine, the renewables, nuclear and other electricity generators have made massive financial gains from receiving the same price per megawatt as gas does, driving up the overall price of electricity.

WHY ARE PRICES DIFFERENT IN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL?

In a bid to stem high energy bills for households and businesses, Spain and Portugal joined forces earlier this year to ask the EU's executive arm to allow them to skirt the bloc’s rules on how electricity prices are set.

They cited the large amounts of renewable energy they use, scant connections with the European power grid and small reliance on Russian gas.

The European Commission agreed to make an exception and let them alter how the price is reached. Spain gets most of its gas from Algeria, the United States and Nigeria.

HOW DOES THE IBERIAN EXCEPTION WORK?

Spain and Portugal agreed with the commission to separate the price paid for gas used in the energy mix from that paid for the less costly sources like solar, nuclear or hydroelectric power. Under the exception, while gas prices may rise to, say, 100 euros per megawatt, a maximum of around 40 euros is what is paid to providers of less expensive energy sources.

The mechanism is mistakenly referred to as a gas price cap, but in fact, the price paid for gas is not affected. Gas suppliers still get the market rate and gas is still the price-setter.

Industrial engineer and electricity expert Jorge Morales de Labra said the mechanism is more of a cap on the windfall profits of wind, nuclear and other energy providers benefiting from the high cost of natural gas.

WHAT ARE THE SYSTEM'S BENEFITS AND DISADVANTAGES?

Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera says the mechanism has meant savings of 3 billion euros for consumers in its first four months. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez this week went as far as to say electricity bills in Spain cost 35% less than in Germany and 70% less than in Italy.

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Wednesday that the exception had lowered electricity prices by an average of 18%, compared with expected prices if it had not been enacted.

However, given that Spanish electricity is suddenly cheaper, neighboring France has started buying it. Portugal also imports Spanish electricity to make up for its drought-caused shortfall in hydroelectric power. This, ironically, has increased Spain’s imports of natural gas.

Spain is now burning double the amount of gas for electricity than it did a year ago, experts say, posing a problem for a country committed to sustainability and reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

And companies in Portugal say they are still hurting. The Portuguese Association of Large Electrical Energy Consumers said last month that the exception had only helped “mitigate” prices.

WHAT’S THE REST OF EUROPE DOING?

The EU is struggling to find a way to control electricity prices, but its dependency on imported gas and reluctance to be seen interfering in a free market has been hampering any deal. Proposals on the table at this week’s EU summit include a natural gas maximum price bracket, joint gas purchases and a reform of the gas market exchange.

For the moment, there is no plan to discuss extending the Iberian mechanism, but Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the bloc should study the positive results of the model and whether it could be applied on a European scale.

Experts in Spain say the mechanism is not likely to appeal or benefit all EU countries as it chiefly favors those with a lower dependency on gas imports and a high reliance on sources like renewables, which is not the case in many EU countries.

France, for example, favors decoupling electricity and gas prices as it relies on nuclear plants for about 67% of its electricity — and on gas for about 7%.

Other countries like Germany, which relies heavily on gas, and Poland, on coal, are not likely to benefit much.

Associated Press reporters Raquel Redondo in Madrid and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe

Federal prosecutors say AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a probe into its alleged illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.  Federal prosecutors in Chicago also say Madigan has been indicted in the case. In a news release on Friday they say that the company admits that it arranged to make payments to an associate of Madigan, who was one of the state’s most powerful political figures at the time, in exchange for Madigan’s help in pushing through legislation the company was seeking. In exchange for agreeing to pay the fine, prosecutors suspended their criminal case against the company and will drop the charges in two years if the company abides by certain conditions.

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The announcement of the balloting starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that they were needed. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

At least 11 Russian soldiers have been killed in a shooting incident that underlines the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hasty mobilization. Saturday's shooting at a firing range in Russia's western Belgorod region came just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in southern Ukraine illegally annexed by Moscow. As fighting raged, a missile strike also seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region. Following mounting setbacks, the Russian military has worked to cut off power and water in far-flung populated areas while also fending off Ukrainian counterattacks in occupied or partially occupied areas.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency — including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night. That is according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee investigating the former president. The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per night at least 11 times by his properties. The Trump Organization denied anything improper. It said it provided rooms to the Secret Service at cost or deep discount, adding that its business did not profit at all from the presidency.

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigned after six terms in office on Wednesday, hours after legislators from both parties demanded it and leadership stripped him of committee assignments. An independent investigation completed this week found a former intern's allegation that Davis invaded her personal space was credible. Leaders of the Senate stripped Davis of his committee assignments on earlier Wednesday. Members of both parties demanded he resign as well. Davis, who is 77, was defeated in the Democratic Party’s June primary for his Senate seat and said in a letter that his resignation would be effective Nov. 19.

German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy

German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for reforms of the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy of the 27-country pact. Scholz was speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin on Saturday. He advocated for gradually abolishing the principle of unanimity for decisions in foreign policy but also in other areas such as tax policy. Scholz also advocated for more military autonomy of the EU. He called for coordinated procurement of weapons and equipment, the establishment of an EU rapid reaction force by 2025 and a EU headquarters for European armed forces.

In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie

In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie

Republicans see a chance to pick up a House seat in southwestern Wisconsin where retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden nearly won two years ago against Democratic incumbent Ron Kind. Now, with the long-time congressman retiring, there's a path for Van Orden, who has a big money edge over Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff. Van Orden has had to weather questions about his presence at the Washington rally held by then-President Donald Trump just before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Van Orden has said he took no part in the subsequent storming of the building. Some voters in the district say they’re more concerned with economic issues than with what happened on Jan. 6.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey prices to hit record high this Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News