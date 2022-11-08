 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Spanish minister under growing pressure over border deaths

  • Updated
  • 0

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s interior minister is coming under increased pressure to be more transparent about how Spanish security forces responded to a June storming of its border with Morocco that led to the deaths of at least 23 migrants in the North African enclave of Melilla.

Spanish members of parliament across the political spectrum are pushing for the opening of a parliamentary investigation, with some calling for Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska's resignation.

The actions of Spanish authorities in Melilla on June 24 have been brought back to the spotlight following a report by BBC Africa Eye, an investigative program of the British public broadcaster, that claims the lifeless bodies of migrants were dragged from the Spanish-controlled territory of Melilla to Morocco.

People are also reading…

Grande-Marlaska has also been accused of withholding evidence, namely security footage, from investigators.

New video of the border clash that leaked and was published Tuesday in Spanish media showed hundreds of men storming into a border post from the Moroccan side. At some point inside the gated area between the two countries, the crowd funnels as it tries to pass through to Spanish soil, causing a stampede. Among the migrants were many refugees from Sudan, according to human rights activists and interviews in Spanish media.

“(Grande-)Marlaska must appear and stop denying the evidence, as he has done in the past four months,” said Jon Iñarritu, a hard-left lawmaker from the Basque region who visited Melilla with a parliamentary committee and had access to some of the footage previously withheld.

“We are now sure, with the images and evidence, that much of the events undoubtedly took place in Spanish territory," Iñarritu said.

Opposition politicians, including members of the conservative, far-right and Catalan separatist parties, have called for the minister to resign.

Grande-Marlaska has denied the allegations, claiming that none of the deaths occurred on Spanish territory but rather on the Moroccan side and in a “no man's land” between the two countries.

Speaking to lawmakers a month ago he described the migrant's attempts to enter Melilla as “violent” and said Spain's actions had been “proportional.” On Monday, he repeatedly stood by his previous comments.

“There were no dead on Spanish territory,” the minister said.

Isabel Rodríguez, the spokesperson for Spain's left-wing government, said the government was collaborating with Spanish prosecutors' investigation into what happened that day in June..

“We have been giving explanations since the beginning,” she said.

Video of the aftermath on social media at the time showed scores of motionless Black men on the ground as Moroccan guards stood by them. Other videos allegedly showed Spanish officers taking migrants back to Morocco in what human rights activists and lawyers say were illegal pushbacks. Spain’s ombudsman found that as many as 470 migrants were forcibly returned to Morocco, including many who were injured.

Human rights organizations say the official death toll of 23 is an undercount, with dozens more still missing.

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape was known in Berkeley, California, as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. More recently, online posts under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson. That's in a region where Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law, after illegally annexing it. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the region as Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure. Putin declared martial law in the Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Wednesday in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas as he faced battlefield setbacks, a troubled troop mobilization and increasing domestic and international criticism and sanctions. Ukrainian forces mounted 15 attacks on Russian military strongholds in Kherson.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

At least 11 Russian soldiers have been killed in a shooting incident that underlines the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hasty mobilization. Saturday's shooting at a firing range in Russia's western Belgorod region came just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in southern Ukraine illegally annexed by Moscow. As fighting raged, a missile strike also seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region. Following mounting setbacks, the Russian military has worked to cut off power and water in far-flung populated areas while also fending off Ukrainian counterattacks in occupied or partially occupied areas.

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

President Joe Biden says he is feeling “really good” about Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. Biden says he is “not buying the notion” that Democrats are in trouble. He spoke at a political reception in a hotel for U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten. The president ticked off his administration’s signature legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, efforts he said were achieved in collaboration with Underwood and Casten.

Germany's Scholz makes difficult visit to assertive China

Germany's Scholz makes difficult visit to assertive China

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making his first visit to China as German leader this week, a diplomatically delicate trip while Germany and the European Union work on their strategy toward an increasingly assertive and authoritarian Beijing. Scholz’s messages will face close scrutiny. While his nearly year-old government has signaled a departure from predecessor Angela Merkel’s firmly trade-first approach, he is taking a business delegation and his trip follows domestic discord over a Chinese shipping company’s investment in a German container terminal. The leader of Europe’s biggest economy is to meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during Friday’s one-day visit.

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

Election Day has dawned. With polls opening across the country, you can find a guide of what to expect for each state at The Associated Press' Election Expectations 2022 hub online. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. Among the things to watch: Will the expected red wave be a ripple or a tsunami? What effect will the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade have? And what will we know before we go to bed tonight? While there are some races the AP can call as soon as polls close, other winners might take a lot longer to identify.

UK orders Glencore to pay millions over African oil bribes

UK orders Glencore to pay millions over African oil bribes

A British court has ordered commodities company Glencore to pay more than 280 million pounds for using bribes to bolster its oil profits in five African countries. The sentence Thursday comes months after Glencore said it had reached deals with authorities in the U.S., Britain and Brazil to resolve corruption allegations. Glencore pleaded guilty in June to seven counts of bribery after an investigation launched by the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office in 2019 found the Anglo-Swiss company paid bribes worth a combined $29 million to gain access to oil in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and South Sudan. The Anglo-Swiss company says it cooperated with the British investigation, engaged in corporate reform and acknowledges the “inexcusable" conduct has no place at Glencore.

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

An ambitious 27-year-old has been elected to replace Marine Le Pen as president of France's main far-right party National Rally. Jordan Bardella's election was announced at a party congress Saturday. He is an outspoken member of the European Parliament. His anti-immigration party is seeking to capitalize on a breakthrough showing in France's legislative election this year. It’s also facing broad public anger over a racist comment this week in parliament that cast doubt on efforts to soften the party’s image. Le Pen is still expected to wield significant power in the party's leadership. But now she can concentrate on leading the National Rally party's 89 lawmakers in France's National Assembly.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden aide held talks with Russian officials amid nuclear tensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News