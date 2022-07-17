 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

  • Updated
  • 0

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country’s lawmakers are set to elect a new president.

Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting president on Friday after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled abroad on Wednesday and resigned after months-long mass protests over the country’s economic collapse.

Wickremesinghe’s move to impose a state of emergency comes as protests demanding his resignation too have continued in most parts of the country, with some protesters burning his effigy.

Lawmakers who met on Saturday began the process of electing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by Rajapaksa. Nominations for the election of the new president will be heard on Tuesday, and if there is more than one candidate the lawmakers will vote on Wednesday.

People are also reading…

The emergency decree issued by Wickremesinghe invokes sections of the Public Security Ordinance that allow him to make regulations in the interests of public security, the preservation of public order, the suppression of mutiny, riot or civil commotion, or for the maintenance of essential supplies.

Under the emergency regulations, Wickremesinghe can authorize detentions, take possession of any property and search any premises. He can also change or suspend any law.

The South Indian island nation is engulfed in an unprecedented economic crisis that has triggered political uncertainty.

Sri Lanka has run short of money to pay for imports of basic necessities such as food, fertilizer, medicine and fuel for its 22 million people. Its rapid economic decline has been all the more shocking because before the crisis the economy had been expanding, with a growing, comfortable middle class.

Sri Lanka is seeking help from the International Monetary Fund and other creditors, but top officials say its finances are so poor that even obtaining a bailout has proven difficult.

The economic hardships led to political upheaval and widespread protests demanding the government led by Rajapaksa step down. Although many ministers resigned in April, Rajapaksa had remained in power until last week.

The main protests have occurred in the capital, Colombo, where protesters occupied the front of the president’s office for more than 100 days.

The protesters accuse Rajapaksa and his powerful political family of siphoning money from government coffers and of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajapaksa acknowledged that some of his policies contributed to Sri Lanka’s meltdown.

Rajapaksa flew first to the Maldives on Wednesday and then to Singapore.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Eric Greitens resigned as Missouri governor in 2018 amid criminal charges and legislative investigations. He's been accused by his ex-wife of abuse and bullying and he recently ran a widely condemned campaign ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun. Despite all that, Greitens remains a leading contender for election to the U.S. Senate this year. If anything, the criticism has made him more popular among many of his followers. But there's a new candidate in the race who's banking on the belief that Republicans want an alternative. John Wood, a former U.S. attorney and most recently a top investigator for the Jan. 6 committee in the U.S. House, is running as an independent.

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

A prominent Black community leader says a nonprofit director in San Francisco's Fillmore district was brutally beaten by two allegedly homeless men. Police say they arrived at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center around 11 a.m. Friday to find one of two suspects and the victim. Rev. Amos Brown says James Spingola was beaten with a wooden plank after asking two men to move away from the center's front doorstep. Brown says the Black neighborhood is under siege by homeless people engaging in crime and drugs. He wants more action by city leaders to protect the neighborhood and help homeless people.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Republican primaries this year have revealed a new political strategy for numerous candidates. They're running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. And as some of those same candidates lose their own primaries, they’re insisting without evidence that their races were rigged, too. The primary losers have a role model in Trump himself. After he lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation. When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

Plan dropped to nominate anti-abortion lawyer for judgeship

Plan dropped to nominate anti-abortion lawyer for judgeship

The White House has dropped plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer backed by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for a federal judgeship in Kentucky. The decision to back off the nomination of Chad Meredith comes amid an apparent split between McConnell and Republican Sen. Rand Paul, his fellow Kentuckian, over the selection. The White House pointed to resistance from Paul in abandoning the nomination. A Paul spokeswoman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday evening. Meredith is a well-known conservative in Kentucky. He defended the state’s anti-abortion laws in court.

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.

Senator in 2010 deposition: 13-year-olds can consent to sex

Senator in 2010 deposition: 13-year-olds can consent to sex

U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma testified as part of a civil case into an alleged sexual assault at the Baptist church camp he oversaw that he believed a 13-year-old can consent to sex. The Associated Press obtained a copy of Lankford’s deposition from 2010, before he'd joined Congress. A 13-year-old girl's family sued a 15-year-old boy who was alleged to have had sex with her at the camp, and also sued the camp’s owner and operator. Lankford isn’t alleged to have had any knowledge of the assault and wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing. Oklahoma's age of consent is 16. There’s no provision in state law under which a 13-year-old could consent to sex. A Lankford reelection campaign spokeswoman declined comment.

Ocasio-Cortez navigates the expectations that come with fame

Ocasio-Cortez navigates the expectations that come with fame

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among the most famous politicians in America, perhaps the most famous member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and it shows even in the most run-of-the-mill parts of the job. Ocasio-Cortez says in an interview that she wants to ensure she's connected to her district and does not appear out-of-touch while having an outsized national profile. She's building those local ties by holding town halls, steering earmarks to her district and helping constituents navigate government programs. That routine work lays the roots for a long congressional career, if that’s what she chooses to pursue.

Biden seeks new chapter in troubled Middle East

Biden seeks new chapter in troubled Middle East

President Joe Biden will visit the Middle East this week at a time when the region is experiencing dramatic changes and struggling to address deep problems. He'll become the first U.S. president to travel directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia, a reflection of closer ties between the Jewish state and its Arab neighbors. However, there's been no progress toward resolving the longstanding conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and there are looming questions over how to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Biden is also under pressure to address higher gas prices, and might seek more oil production while he's in the region.

Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south

Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south

Russian forces have fired missiles and shells at cities and towns across Ukraine, attacks that Ukrainian officials say killed at least 17 more civilians. Saturday's attacks come as Russia’s military announced it was “intensifying the actions of units in all operational areas.” Several Russian attacks came before dawn and hit areas in the north, east and south. At least three civilians were killed and three injured in a Russian rocket strike before dawn on the northern city of Chuhuiv. Across the eastern Donetsk region, at least eight civilians died in Russian attacks. To the south in Odesa, a key Black Sea port, a Russian missile hit a warehouse, engulfing it in flames. Ukrainian officials also fear a new Russian offensive against the northern city of Kharkiv.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scenes from Rock Fest 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News