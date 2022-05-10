 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sri Lanka anti-government protests continue despite curfew

  • Updated
  • 0

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government Tuesday, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.

Protesters swarmed the entrance to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office in the capital, Colombo, for the 32nd day to demand that he follow in his brother’s footsteps and quit. The site outside Rajapaksa’s office has seen sustained crowds of thousands for weeks, but had dropped to hundreds on Tuesday due to a strict curfew, following clashes yesterday that left four dead.

A government decree issued Monday night confirmed the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa, the prime minister.

On Tuesday, anti-government protesters shouted slogans for the president to resign and rebuilt the tents damaged in Monday’s attack.

People are also reading…

One of the protesters, software engineer Chamath Bogahawatta, said that the government "did something very despicable by bringing in people to provoke us. I don't think people going to tolerate their attempts to rule with the help of military.”

“There will be more people joining us. How long are they going to rule a country under curfew?” he asked.

The prime minister’s resignation came after violence erupted in front of the Rajapaksas’ offices as his supporters hit the protesters with wooden and iron poles. Authorities swiftly deployed armed troops in many parts of the country and imposed a curfew until Wednesday.

The ambush by the supporters triggered immediate anger and chaos, as people started attacking ruling party politicians. More than a dozen houses belonging to ruling party leaders were vandalized and set ablaze.

At least four people including a ruling party lawmaker were killed and nearly 200 were wounded Monday night.

Protester Charith Janapriya said, “If they thought they can stop a huge peoples' struggle by destroying our tents, I think they got their answer last night itself.”

“What we lost were some tents and clothes," Janapriya said. "But we got many more people on our side than we had before.”

The South Asian island nation has been seething for more than a month, as protests have spread from the capital to the countryside. It has drawn people from across ethnicities, religions and classes and has even seen a marked revolt from some Rajapaksa supporters, many of whom have spent weeks calling for the two brothers to quit.

The pressure on President Rajapaksa to quit mounts following his brother’s resignation, analysts say, and comes as the country’s economy has dramatically fallen apart in recent weeks.

Imports of everything from milk to fuel have plunged, spawning dire food shortages and rolling power cuts. People have been forced to stand in lines for hours to buy essentials. Doctors have warned of crippling shortages of life-saving drugs in hospitals, and the government has suspended payments on $7 billion in foreign debt due this year alone.

Rajapaksa initially said the crisis wasn’t created by him, laying the blame on global factors like the pandemic battering its tourism industry and the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushing up global oil prices. But unable to escape the public anger, both he and his brother have since admitted to mistakes that exacerbated the crisis, including conceding they should have sought an International Monetary Fund bailout sooner.

In March, after citizens had been enduring critical shortages of fuel, cooking gas and medicine for months already, the president reached out to the IMF. Talks to set up a rescue plan are being held, with progress dependent on negotiations on debt restructuring with creditors. But any long-term plan would take at least six months to get underway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. Several people were injured in the attack on Kyiv, including one who lost a leg and others who were trapped in the rubble when two buildings were hit. A spokesperson said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team were safe. The attack is the boldest the capital city has seen since Russian forces retreated weeks ago. Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

Ex-Arizona prison chief faces 2 felonies for armed standoff

Ex-Arizona prison chief faces 2 felonies for armed standoff

Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan has been indicted on two felony charges stemming from a January incident during which he discharged a firearm and pointed the weapon at responding Tempe police officers. But the Maricopa County Attorney’s office did not pursue the more serious charge police recommended, aggravated assault on a police officer. Instead, Ryan was indicted on one count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and one count of unlawful discharge of a weapon. The charges announced Friday do carry mandatory prison time if Ryan is convicted as charged. Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says the 72-year-old former prison chief did not get any special treatment.

Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio's GOP Senate primary

Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio's GOP Senate primary

Primary elections in Ohio have set the stage for a more competitive phase of the midterm primary season, with closely watched races in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia scheduled for later this month. In Ohio on Tuesday, “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance, buoyed by Donald Trump's endorsement, won the contentious Republican Senate primary. Vance’s win ends a bitter contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage. Ohio was seen as a test of Trump's hold on his party. The former president has staked his reputation as a GOP kingmaker on his ability to pull his chosen candidates across the finish line.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: Ex-Jail Official, Inmate She Helped Escape Caught In Indiana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News