 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sri Lanka's president to present relief budget amid crisis

  • Updated
  • 0
Sri Lanka

FILE - Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives at the parliamentary complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Aug. 3, 2022. Sri Lanka’s new government plans Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 to present an amended budget for the year that slashes expenses and aims to provide relief to people hit hard by the country's economic meltdown.

 Eranga Jayawardena - staff, AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s new government plans Tuesday to present an amended budget for the year that slashes expenses and aims to provide relief to people hit hard by the country's economic meltdown.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the finance minister, will present the budget in Parliament, which will voted on it after a debate.

The government is negotiating with a visiting International Monetary Fund team on a program to rescue Sri Lanka from its economic crisis. The government is also preparing to negotiate a restructuring of foreign loans Sri Lanka is unable to repay because of a severe foreign exchange shortage.

Prior to the visit, the IMF said in a statement because Sri Lanka’s public debt is unsustainable, the IMF's executive board will need assurances by Sri Lanka’s creditors that debt sustainability will be restored before any bailout program begins.

People are also reading…

Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt exceeds $51 billion — of which it must repay $28 billion by 2027.

The IMF delegation is expected to conclude its visit Wednesday and the government hopes to reach a preliminary agreement by then.

Sri Lankans have faced acute shortages of essentials like fuel, medicine, and cooking gas for months. Though cooking gas supplies were restored through World Bank support, shortages of fuel, critical medicines and some food items continue.

Long fuel lines are reappearing after a quota system seemed to have brought them under control over the past weeks.

“I thought things are improving,” salesperson Asanka Chandana said. “For several weeks in May and June, we faced severe hardships, but things were getting better over the last two weeks after the introduction of the quota system. Now it looks like the shortage is still there and we are back to the square one."

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said lapses in distribution, delays in unloading, and payments for orders by fuel stations have created long lines. He said the issues will be sorted within days.

The new budget comes amid a relative calm following months of public protests that led to the ouster of Wickremesinghe’s predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family members from power. Protesters accused the once-powerful Rajapaksa political family of being primarily responsible for the economic crisis through corruption and mismanagement.

Rajapaksa fled the country in July and resigned after protesters stormed his official residence. He is now in Thailand.

Party leaders say Rajapaksa is expected to return from exile early in September and have asked Wickremesinghe to provide him with security and facilities to which a former president is legally entitled.

Wickremesinghe, who was elected president in Parliament mainly through the votes of Rajapaksa’s loyalists, has since cracked down on protesters, arresting leaders and those occupied the president’s official residence and other key state buildings at the height of the demonstrations.

He also had the protest site opposite the president’s office dismantled.

The crackdown and the use of a harsh anti-terror law to detain a protest leader has led to the United States and European Union raising human rights concerns.

Wickremesinghe has also largely silenced those calling for his resignation who believe he is only an extension of Rajapaksas’ administration and protecting the political future of the former ruling family.

At one time besides the president, the prime minister and four other government ministers came from the same family before all of them were forced to resign.

“I don't see a significant change except there is a new person in the office of the president,” political analyst Jayadeva Uyangoda said.

Rajapaksa's politics continue because his party still holds the majority in Parliament.

Wickremesinghe has unsuccessfully tried to convince opposition parties to join his government so they could win over international trust.

“No opposition party seems to be willing to join Mr. Wickremesinghe's proposed all-party government for two reasons; they think Mr. Wickremesinghe lacks legitimacy and they are not happy with the dominance of the Rajapaksa party,” Uyangoda said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

A federal judge has told the Justice Department  to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In an order on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida says it's her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. A special master is often a former judge. Trump’s lawyers have asked for an independent review of the records taken to identify any that may be protected by executive privilege. Cannon has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to discuss the matter further.

Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant

Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant

Authorities have begun distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe. The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. The incident heightened dread of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 disaster at Chernobyl.

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws

US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws

U.S. officials are seeeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights through a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature in court documents filed last month is seeking to intervene in the case with statewide ramifications for millions of acres of U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management lands. The U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit filed in June contends that the Idaho forfeiture procedure violates the U.S. and Idaho constitutions.

Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook’s corporate parent has reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social network service allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016. Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, Facebook's holding company, weren’t disclosed in court documents filed late Friday. The filing in San Francisco federal court indicated more details could be disclosed by late October. The deal was reached as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his long-time lieutenant, Sheryl Sandberg, faced a Sept. 20 deadline to submit to depositions in the case.

Rioter who encountered senator gets over 4 years in prison

Rioter who encountered senator gets over 4 years in prison

A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol. Authorities say Joshua Pruitt encountered then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety on Jan. 6, 2021. A Justice Department spokesman says U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Pruitt on Monday to four years and seven months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Prosecutors recommended a five-year prison sentence for Pruitt. They described the aspiring Proud Boys member as an intimidating symbol of the mob that attacked the Capitol.

Arizona Supreme Court rejects challenges to 2 initiatives

Arizona Supreme Court rejects challenges to 2 initiatives

The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected challenges to two voter initiatives, one already certified for the ballot and a second that appears likely to make it when a final signature verification is complete. The court partially rejected challenges to a third but sent it back to lower courts to decide several signature hurdles. The Supreme Court said in unanimous opinions Wednesday that they will not block a measure that will require greater transparency for political spending and another that will boost the amount of assets shielded from creditors. The third measure measure expanding voting access and rolling back restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature had a split decision from the high court, and it will take until Thursday to see if it will make the ballot.

Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire

Michigan's governor is lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation in response to an Indiana oil refinery fire that could affect supply and prices in some Midwestern states. Saturday's executive order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts caps and limits on the hours that motor carriers and drivers can drive if they are carrying gas and diesel. The Detroit News reports it also seeks to suspend some rules that will allow the state access its fall gasoline supply early. BP says its refinery in Whiting, Indiana, along Lake Michigan’s shoreline about 15 miles southeast of Chicago, experienced an electrical fire Wednesday. It says it's still assessing when affected units can restart.

Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay

Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan. Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness. The delay in Biden’s decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation. Down-to-the-wire decision-making has been a hallmark of the Biden White House, but the delay on student loans reflects the vexing challenge confronting him in fulfilling a key campaign promise.

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. The 66-year-old Crist defeated Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, who staked out a more progressive campaign. New York City Democrats picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News