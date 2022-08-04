 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

State Supreme Court strikes key portions of 'pore-space' law

  • Updated
  • 0

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Supreme Court on Thursday struck down key portions of a state law that a landowners group argued amounts to the unconstitutional taking of private property rights.

The so-called pore space law passed the 2019 Legislature after supporters sought clarification on the use of voids or cavities in underground rock formations. Pore spaces are used when the petroleum industry injects saltwater from oil and gas production underground for permanent storage or for enhanced oil recovery.

The Northwest Landowners Association sued the state arguing the law deprives them of their right to be compensated for the use of their pore space.

A state district judge last year ruled the law unconstitutional because it gives the landowners’ value from pore space to the oil and gas industry for free.

Justices, in their unanimous opinion made public Thursday, largely agreed.

People are also reading…

“In summary, we conclude that several parts of (the law) have been shown to be unconstitutional on their face,” the opinion said.

“This is a big win — I mean, there is nothing in this opinion that we are not absolutely thrilled about and don’t agree with 100%,” said Derrick Braaten, a Bismarck attorney who represents the landowner group.

Under the law, landowners couldn't be compensated for pore space when it is used for saltwater disposal or enhanced oil recovery, unless they had an existing contract. Landowners adjacent to a disposal well also could not make a claim that saltwater, a byproduct of oil production, had migrated into their pore space, nor could they sue for trespassing.

The Supreme Court struck down those provisions.

“North Dakota law has long established that surface owners have a property interest in pore space,” justices said. "Surface owners have a right to compensation for the use of their pore space for disposal and storage operations.

“Government-authorized physical invasions of property constitute the ‘clearest sort of taking.’" the opinion said.

North Dakota’s oil industry pushed for the law and Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed it, despite strong objections from landowners. It was one of the most controversial measures of the 2019 Legislative session.

North Dakota's Industrial Commission, headed by Burgum, said in a statement that it is "committed to ensuring that underground saltwater injection wells are managed for the benefit of landowners as well as the oil and gas industry.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice Alito mocks foreign critics of abortion reversal

Justice Alito mocks foreign critics of abortion reversal

Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling. The justice’s remarks drew more criticism as well as some support. Speaking in Rome at a religious liberty summit, Alito spent only a couple of minutes on the subject of abortion, and then only to discuss his foreign critics _ an unusual step for a high court justice. Alito singled out Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Harry of Great Britain, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The decision by the court’s conservative majority led roughly a dozen states to shut down or severely restrict abortions within days.

White House decries China rhetoric over Pelosi Taiwan visit

White House decries China rhetoric over Pelosi Taiwan visit

The White House is criticizing Beijing’s rhetoric over an expected visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and vowing the United States “will not take the bait or engage in saber rattling." White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday underscored that the decision whether to visit the self-ruled island that China claims as its own was ultimately Pelosi's. Kirby said administration officials are concerned that China could use the visit as an excuse to take provocative retaliatory steps including military action, such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan. Local media in Taiwan say Pelosi is expected to arrive Tuesday night.

EXPLAINER: Why is a Pelosi visit to Taiwan causing tension?

EXPLAINER: Why is a Pelosi visit to Taiwan causing tension?

China is warning it will respond forcefully if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proceeds with a planned visit to Taiwan. Pelosi would be the highest ranking U.S. politician to visit the self-governing island democracy since 1997. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary, and its military buildup in recent years has largely been oriented toward such a mission. Beijing objects to all official contact between Taipei and Washington, but this time, the stakes appear to be higher. China marks an important military anniversary on Aug. 1 and later this year will open an important party congress where leader Xi Jinping is expected to seek an unprecedented third term.

Stephen King testifies for government in books merger trial

Stephen King testifies for government in books merger trial

Bestselling author Stephen King has testified in a federal antitrust trial in Washington. Tracing his own history beginning as an unknown author in the 1970s, King laid out a portrait of a publishing industry that has become increasingly concentrated over the years. He testified as a witness for the U.S. Justice Department. The government is trying to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and rival Simon & Schuster, two of the world’s biggest publishers, would thwart competition. In his testimony Tuesday, King described himself as “a freelance writer.” He said publisher consolidation "is bad for competition.”

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Vote counting continues in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. And Trump-backed Mark Finchem won the GOP primary to be secretary of state, who oversees elections.

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon has won the Republican primary for Michigan governor. The win Tuesday sets up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has millions in her campaign fund. Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans. Dixon was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, as well as the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and several anti-abortion organizations. The mother of four made education a top issue of her campaign, saying she wants to keep drag queens and talk of sex and gender out of elementary schools. She opposes abortion, except to save the life of the mother..

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New eruption of a volcanic fissure near the Icelandic capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News