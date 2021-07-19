State taking comment on winter Alaska ferry schedule

Robert Venables, executive director of Southeast Conference, a regional civic and business organization, expressed disappointment “to see such gaps still, for so many communities. There’s apparently no service to a number of the village communities for a great length of time.”

House Speaker Louise Stutes, a Kodiak Republican, suggested the funding level isn't set in stone.

“We’re still working with the governor and there were a lot of vetoes that need to be addressed,” she said.

Support from three-fourths of the Legislature is needed to override a veto, and it's not clear what appetite there might be to revisit Dunleavy's vetoes.

Overall, though, Stutes said she’s pleased with the draft schedule in which Kodiak Island and Prince William Sound communities have shorter service gaps compared to last year.

“We went long periods with no ferries,” Stutes said. “And so I think that they’re just trying to make it a little more spread out. And some communities are getting a little more and some are getting a little less.”

The largest ship in the ferry system's fleet, the Columbia, continues to be idled as a cost-savings measure.

