State vaccination site planned for University of Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will expand an existing COVID-19 vaccination site on the University of Arizona campus in central Tucson and convert it into a state site with higher capacity for administering shots, state officials announced Wednesday.
The current campus site, now one of five Pima County distribution sites in metro Tucson will become the third state-run site and the first in southern Arizona.
The new state site will be a partnership between the state, the university and the county Health Department, Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Department of Health Services said in a statement.
State and county officials have said they have capacity to administer many more vaccinations but need the federal government to provide more doses.
“The demand for vaccine doses is high, and Arizonans have made it clear they want it. We are working hard to secure more doses from the federal government and partner with private and public organizations to get the vaccine out and protect Arizonans," Ducey said in the statement.
The transition of the campus site will begin with appointments starting on Feb. 18 and registration for those appointments will begin on Feb, 16, the statement said.
The site’s conversion will increase its capacity from about 1,000 vaccinations daily possibly up to 6,000, but there’s still a need for more doses, county officials said in a statement.
“I caution everyone that without increased vaccine to operate this expanded (site) and to maintain current county vaccinations efforts, vaccinating vulnerable and disadvantaged populations will be more difficult,” County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said.
The state opened its round the clock vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 11 and a daytime-hours site near Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 1.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took a virtual tour of the State Farm Stadium site on Monday as part of the administration's planning for increased vaccination capacity nationwide.
Neither Biden nor Harris addressed Ducey’s request to increase Arizona’s weekly allotment of vaccine. The state's congressional delegation also has asked the administration for more shots for Arizona.
In other developments:
— The state on Wednesday reported 1,997 additional known COVID-19 cases and 176 deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 789,245 cases and 14,462 deaths.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to drop ,with 2,589 occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday. That's about half of the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
Meanwhile, rolling seven-day averages of new daily cases and daily deaths both decreased over the past two weeks, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.
— Airbnb said it suspended 70 listings in Arizona for violations of party policies, including restrictions implemented since the pandemic began in early 2020, local media reported.
Airbnb said Tuesday the suspended listings were in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Flagstaff, Sedona and Paradise Valley.
