State vaccination site planned for University of Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will expand an existing COVID-19 vaccination site on the University of Arizona campus in central Tucson and convert it into a state site with higher capacity for administering shots, state officials announced Wednesday.

The current campus site, now one of five Pima County distribution sites in metro Tucson will become the third state-run site and the first in southern Arizona.

The new state site will be a partnership between the state, the university and the county Health Department, Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Department of Health Services said in a statement.

State and county officials have said they have capacity to administer many more vaccinations but need the federal government to provide more doses.

“The demand for vaccine doses is high, and Arizonans have made it clear they want it. We are working hard to secure more doses from the federal government and partner with private and public organizations to get the vaccine out and protect Arizonans," Ducey said in the statement.