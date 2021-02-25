 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stitt thanks Biden, urges Oklahomans to report storm damages
0 comments
AP

Stitt thanks Biden, urges Oklahomans to report storm damages

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt thanked President Joe Biden’s administration Thursday for quickly approving additional disaster assistance to help the state recover from last week’s winter storm.

Stitt also urged Oklahomans to continue to report storm-related damages.

“Oklahomans experienced a once-in-a-lifetime storm last week, and this individual assistance is critical for our full recovery,” Stitt said.

The additional federal disaster declaration issued late Wednesday by the Biden administration allows homeowners, renters and businesses in 16 Oklahoma counties to apply for disaster assistance or low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Biden had already approved Stitt’s previous request for disaster assistance to provide financial assistance to cities, counties and tribes in all 77 counties for costs associated with responding to the storm.

The 16 counties currently eligible for the additional assistance are Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Politics

Wisconsin GOP adds virus provision to unemployment measure

  • Updated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday dramatically reshaped Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to upgrade the state's antiquated unemployment claim technology, eliminating guaranteed funding for the project and absolving businesses and schools of liability for COVID-19 infections.

+23
Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence for deadly breach
National Politics

Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence for deadly breach

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Missed intelligence was to blame for the outmanned Capitol defenders' failure to anticipate the violent mob that invaded the iconic building and halted certification of the presidential election on Jan. 6, the officials who were in charge of security that day said Tuesday in their first public testimony on the insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News