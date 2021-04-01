Struggle over taxes yields more breaks, but not major review

“In Georgia we collect about $14 billion in income taxes a year, but we give out about $10 billion in sales tax exemptions and income tax credits,” Hufstetler wrote last month in the Rome News-Tribune. “Think about how low the income tax rate in Georgia could be if we phased out most of these credits.”

But the House resisted such a move, arguing in part that Hufstetler was trying to usurp the House's constitutional role as the chamber in which taxing and spending legislation is supposed to originate. Instead, negotiators agreed only to a measure which lets the heads of the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee each request economic studies of up to five provisions of the state tax code each year. The studies are meant to evaluate the effectiveness of particular tax breaks.

The measure has some other notable omissions. One was a tax break for investment companies to invest in rural areas, fueled by money from insurers. Georgia had such a tax break, but it's expiring and Hufstetler ardently opposed its renewal, saying it was a “scam" that gave all the benefits to the investors and little to the state.