 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sugary drinks targeted in new Washington state tax proposal
0 comments
AP

Sugary drinks targeted in new Washington state tax proposal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A tax proposal under debate by Washington state lawmakers could raise the price of soda, juice and sweetened coffee drinks.

A state Senate bill would charge beverage distributors 1.75 cents for every ounce of a sweetened drink that has more than 20 calories in a 12-ounce (340-gram) serving, KING-TV reported Monday.

The measure modeled after a similar ordinance in Seattle would increase the cost of a 12-ounce can of regular soda by 21 cents.

Sponsors of the bill said Washington would have the first statewide tax on sweet drinks.

Funds raised by the tax would support public health programs and fund what backers called a health equity account for communities of color.

“It’s both a tool for improving health outcomes and raising critical funds to invest in communities that have long experienced health inequities," said Dr. Ruchi Kapoor of the American Heart Association, who testified in favor of the proposal.

Lawmakers also heard testimony from business owners and grocery, food and beverage industry representatives who said the tax would be bad for sales.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KING-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Politics

Wisconsin GOP adds virus provision to unemployment measure

  • Updated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday dramatically reshaped Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to upgrade the state's antiquated unemployment claim technology, eliminating guaranteed funding for the project and absolving businesses and schools of liability for COVID-19 infections.

+2
US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks
National Politics

US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global hacks, including a destructive attack targeting an American movie studio, and in the attempted theft and extortion of more than $1.3 billion from banks and companies, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

+23
Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence for deadly breach
National Politics

Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence for deadly breach

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Missed intelligence was to blame for the outmanned Capitol defenders' failure to anticipate the violent mob that invaded the iconic building and halted certification of the presidential election on Jan. 6, the officials who were in charge of security that day said Tuesday in their first public testimony on the insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News