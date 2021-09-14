 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suit to remove Oklahoma corporation commissioner rejected
0 Comments
AP

Suit to remove Oklahoma corporation commissioner rejected

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit Tuesday that sought the removal of a commissioner from a state board that regulates a range of industries, including oil and gas production.

The court ruled that Republican former state Rep. Mike Reynolds lacked standing to seek removal of Republican Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett.

The court wrote that state law allows only the state attorney general, a district attorney or a candidate for the office to petition the removal.

“(Reynolds) acknowledges that he does not meet this court's traditional standing requirements” for his request, according to the ruling. “This proceeding is a collateral attack by a private individual and is not permitted.”

Attorneys for Reynolds, who argued that Hiett violated the state constitution by serving on the SpiritBank board, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Hiett said he expected the ruling.

“I am gratified but certainly not surprised by the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s unanimous dismissal of the matter," Hiett wrote in a statement. “As I said at the outset, this was a frivolous lawsuit.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget
National Politics

Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget

  • Updated

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa was slow to get behind a $1 trillion infrastructure bill after the Senate passed it last month. It wasn't the price tag that tripped up the Democrat from a swing House district. It was that none of the money was targeted for a home state industry — ethanol and biodiesel.

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
National Politics

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but does not provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot.

+8
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
National Politics

Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans — private-sector employees as well as health care workers and federal contractors — in an all-out effort to curb the surging COVID-19 delta variant.

+2
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
National Politics

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News