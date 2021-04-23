Summit shows Biden big vision on fighting climate change

The message from the White House is clear, Keohane added: “The United States is ready to go all-in to beat the climate crisis.″

As the conference wrapped up Friday, Biden said he has come to see the economic opportunities of the climate fight as the silver lining in a cloud that threatens the world's very future.

“My mother would always say when something very bad would happen in our family, ‘Out of everything bad, Joe, something good will come,'" said Biden, whose life has repeatedly been touched by tragedy.

On climate, the good that Biden hopes will emerge is the chance to remake the global economy and produce millions of jobs in clean energy and technology that will be needed to slow global warming.

“Is there anything else you can think of that could create as many good jobs going into the middle of the 21st century?" he asked.

The climate crisis also has provided an opportunity for the U.S. to work with longtime rivals such as Russia and China. While Biden has often disagreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader now is “talking about how you capture carbon from space," Biden said.