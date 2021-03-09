Supporters clash on New Mexico recreational pot legalization

Most recreational marijuana laws in the U.S. have been approved via ballot initiatives but New Mexico's constitution prohibits that. Only Illinois and Vermont have legalized marijuana through the legislative process and Virginia's Legislature in February sent a legalization bill to a supportive Democratic governor.

“With ballot initiatives there tends to be more of a consensus among advocates,” said Carly Wolf, states policy manager with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “With ballot initiatives we might see two competing measures, but we never see four or five competing measures.”

One New Mexico House-approved legalization bill places an emphasis on helping communities that have been adversely affected by the criminalization of marijuana, with automatic procedures for expunging past charges and convictions for cannabis possession and releasing prison inmates held on possession infractions.

The bill from state Rep. Javier Martínez of Albuquerque also creates a fund to invest in social programs to boost employment, support housing for people in drug treatment programs and provide mental health services in communities disproportionately affected by the criminalization of drugs. It would waive taxes on medical marijuana and subsidize cannabis for low-income patients with prescriptions.