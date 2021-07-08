Supporters, foes weigh in on utility bill on governor's desk

The electrical workers' union wrote to the governor to cite concerns about pension investments, retirement benefits and a potential “revolving door" of private grid operators.

The mayors of seven communities, meanwhile, told the governor that they remain concerned despite an amendment to the bill.

The proposal is “one of the most significant, costly and risky pieces of legislation that the Maine Legislature has ever considered,” wrote the mayors of Auburn, Augusta, Biddeford, Gardiner, Lewiston, Saco and Westbrook.

On Thursday, the bill's sponsors — Democratic Rep. Seth Berry and Republican Sen. Rick Bennett — gathered in the town of Bryant Pond in western Maine, in front of a giant memorial to a hand-cranked phone, to urge support for a consumer-owned utility.

A consumer-owned Pine Tree Power would be more responsive to Mainers' needs than a pair of utilities whose owners are thousands of miles away, supporters say. Central Maine Power's corporate parent is based in Bilbao, Spain. Versant’s owner is in Alberta, Canada.

“The foreign ownership model has been a disaster — draining money from Maine while leaving us with the most outages, the longest outages, the worst customer service, and among the highest rates in the country,” Bennett, R-Oxford, said Thursday.