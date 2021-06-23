 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supreme Court: Mortgage overseer structure unconstitutional
0 Comments
AP

Supreme Court: Mortgage overseer structure unconstitutional

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Supreme Court: Mortgage overseer structure unconstitutional

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington.

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the structure of the agency that oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac violates separation of powers principles in the Constitution.

The justices sent the case involving Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and was created during the 2008 financial crisis, back to a lower court for additional proceedings.

Shareholders of the two companies had argued that the FHFA's structure was unconstitutional and that the justices should set aside a 2012 agreement under which the companies have paid the government billions. That money is compensation for the taxpayer bailout that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac received following the 2008 financial crisis.

The justices didn't go that far in their decision.

The "FHFA’s structure violates the separation of powers, and we remand for further proceedings to determine what remedy, if any, the shareholders are entitled to receive on their constitutional claim,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for a majority of the court.

The case is in many ways similar to one the justices decided last year involving the FHFA’s companion agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which is the government’s consumer watchdog agency. It was created by Congress in response to the same financial crisis.

In the case involving the bureau, the court struck down restrictions Congress imposed that said the president could only fire the bureau's director for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.”

Just as the bureau's leader was, the director of the FHFA is nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate to a five-year term. In the FHFA's case, the director was only removable by the president “for cause.”

The two consolidated cases the court ruled in are Collins v. Yellen, 19-422, and Yellen v. Collins, 19-563.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Does an alien species live inside stars?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Louisiana giving away $2.3M in prizes to encourage vaccines
National Politics

Louisiana giving away $2.3M in prizes to encourage vaccines

  • Updated

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will offer residents who have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 a chance to win a share of $2.3 million in cash prizes and college scholarships, joining the ranks of states hoping financial incentives will persuade those reluctant to get the shots to change their minds.

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
National Politics

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge dismissed most claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police before then-President Donald Trump walked to a church near the White House for a photo op.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News