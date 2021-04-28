 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supreme Court wrestles with New Jersey pipeline case
0 comments
AP

Supreme Court wrestles with New Jersey pipeline case

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Supreme Court wrestles with New Jersey pipeline case

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, the sun rises behind the Supreme Court in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday wrestled with how to resolve a clash between the state of New Jersey and a pipeline company over land the company needs for a natural gas pipeline.

The proposed pipeline would run from Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had allowed the PennEast Pipeline Co.'s project to move forward in 2018, but lawsuits followed.

The company ultimately took New Jersey to court to acquire state-controlled land for its project. PennEast says the commission's greenlighting of its project gave it the ability to take New Jersey to court and to use eminent domain to acquire state-controlled properties.

New Jersey opposes the project. On Wednesday, its lawyer Jeremy Feigenbaum, argued that PennEast can't take the state to court to acquire the property — only the United States government can. He said a federal law, the Natural Gas Act, does not explicitly authorize private lawsuits by private parties against states.

“The United States can condemn sovereign land when it takes responsibility and ownership of the suit, but it can’t select a private party to do so over a state’s objection,” he said during arguments that were held by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some justices seemed troubled that the federal government was not ultimately involved in court proceedings to obtain the property. “My concern here is that, I mean, in several cases, we’ve talked about the need for a suit against states to be conducted by politically responsible actors, federal lawyers,” Justice Elena Kagan told Edwin Kneedler, who was arguing for the Biden administration in support of PennEast.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked PennEast’s lawyer Paul Clement what would happen if the company loses.

“If we lose this case ... this pipeline will, you know, not be built at least in anything like its current configuration,” Clement acknowledged.

A federal appeals court sided with New Jersey while a lower court had sided with PennEast.

The case is 19-1039 PennEast Pipeline Co. v. New Jersey. A decision is expected by the end of June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

+2
Biden to the nation: We're 'turning peril into possibility'
National Politics

Biden to the nation: We're 'turning peril into possibility'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his first joint address to Congress to declare the nation is “turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity," urging a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.

+2
What to watch during Biden's 1st big speech to Congress
National Politics

What to watch during Biden's 1st big speech to Congress

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting the finishing touches on his first address to a joint session of Congress, a prime-time speech on Wednesday night on the eve of his 100th day in office. Biden will use the speech before lawmakers and a broader viewing audience to talk about what he's accomplished in the opening months of his presidency and to lay out his other domestic and foreign policy priorities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News