 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sweden says it's not providing money, military aid to Kurds

  • Updated
  • 0
Turkey NATO Sweden Finland

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspects a military honour guard during a ceremony marking the docking of a submarine, in Kocaeli, Turkey, Monday, May 23, 2022. Erdogan, whose country has objected to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, called on Stockholm on Monday to take "concrete steps" that would alleviate Turkey's security concerns.

 Uncredited - hogp, Turkish Presidency

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden on Tuesday denied that it was providing any “financial assistance or military support” to Kurdish groups or entities in Syria — claims that Turkey's using to back its opposition to Sweden's and neighboring Finland's historic bids to join NATO.

The denial came as delegations from Sweden and Finland were expected in the Turkish capital, Ankara, for talks with Turkish officials on Wednesday to try and overcome Turkey's objections to their NATO bids.

Turkey is citing the Nordic countries' perceived support for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and other groups Turkey labels as terrorists, as well as arms exports restrictions imposed against Ankara following its incursion into Syria in 2019.

“Sweden is a major humanitarian donor to the Syria crisis through global allocations to humanitarian actors," Foreign Minister Ann Linde told the Aftonbladet newspaper.

People are also reading…

“Cooperation in northeastern Syria is carried out primarily through the United Nations and international organizations," she said. "Sweden does not provide targeted support to Syrian Kurds or to the political or military structures in northeastern Syria, but the population in these areas is, of course, taking part in these aid projects.”

Turkey has listed five “concrete assurances” it is demanding from Sweden, including what it said was “termination of political support for terrorism,” an “elimination of the source of terrorism financing,” and the “cessation of arms support” to the banned PKK and a Syrian Kurdish militia group affiliated with it. The demands also called for the lifting of arms sanctions against Turkey and global cooperation against terrorism.

Listed as a terror group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union — of which Sweden and Finland are members — the PKK has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1984. Tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict.

Turkey said in a tweet posted by the presidential communications directorate that it has been requesting the extradition of Kurdish militants and other suspects since 2017, but hasn't received a positive response from Stockholm.

Among other things, Ankara claimed that Sweden had decided to provide $376 million to support the Kurdish militants in 2023 and that it had provided military equipment to them, including anti-tank weapons and drones.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would launch a new military operation in Syria to secure Turkey’s southern border.

The Swedish and Finnish delegations are scheduled to discuss Turkey's objections with Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal on Wednesday. The Swedish delegation would be headed by state secretary Oscar Stenström while Jukka Salovaara, the foreign ministry undersecretary, would lead the Finnish delegation.

At the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that “we understand that Turkey has some of their own security concerns vis-à-vis terrorism and so forth.”

“We think that we have good answers for those because we are also part of the fight against the terrorism. So, we think that this issue can be settled,” Haavisto said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at Davos that NATO will do “what we always do” and “that is to sit down and address concerns when allies express concerns.”

He says he’s confident the military alliance will be able to “solve these issues and to agree and then to welcome Finland and Sweden as full-fledged members of our alliance.” All 30 current NATO countries must agree to open the door to new members.

Stoltenberg said he spoke to Erdogan, and the president raised the same issues as he had done publicly – “that’s about terrorism, it’s about concerns about the PKK, and also of course the need for Turkey to acquire the weapons they deem that they need.”

“Part of the solution is also to recognize that despite the fact that there are different views ... among NATO allies on issues related to Turkey, we also have to recognize that Turkey is an important ally. Turkey is the ally that has suffered most terrorist attacks — far more than any other NATO allied country,” he said.

Sweden has welcomed hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Middle East in recent decades, including ethnic Kurds from Syria, Iraq and Turkey.

After being firmly against NATO membership for decades, public opinion in both countries shifted following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, with record levels of support for joining the alliance.

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Courtney Bonnell at Davos contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

President Joe Biden and the first lady plan to travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to grieve with the community as it mourns those killed or wounded in Saturday's supermarket shooting. Biden is urging unity as a remedy for what he calls “the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.” New York’s governor and Buffalo’s mayor are appealing for forceful action from Washington in the wake of another mass shooting. Authorities say a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers, killing 10 people. Most of the victims were Black. 

Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer's FBI meeting

Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer's FBI meeting

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign did not authorize a lawyer to meet with the FBI and provide information that was meant to cast suspicions on rival candidate Donald Trump and possible connections to Russia. That's according to trial testimony Wednesday. Michael Sussmann, a lawyer for Clinton’s 2016 campaign, is charged with lying to the FBI during a meeting at which he presented the bureau’s top lawyer with data that purported to show mysterious contact between computer servers of a Russia-based bank and Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. The campaign's top lawyer, Marc Elias, testified Wednesday that the campaign did not authorize the meeting.

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party. Trump’s late endorsement helped put the already surging far-right state senator Doug Mastriano over the top Tuesday in the GOP governor’s primary in one of the nation’s premier battleground states. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that is too early to call. On the Democratic side, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party's Senate nomination. 

New Mexico delivers inflation relief payments to residents

New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of direct payments to the state's adult residents to offset higher consumer costs brought on by inflation. Individual taxpayers who receive direct deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 as early as Thursday and couples are set to get $500. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will arrive in the mail in coming weeks. The payments are among $1.1 billion in tax relief and payouts authorized by state lawmakers. High fuel prices are hurting household finances as New Mexico's state government benefits financially from record-setting oil production in the Permian Basin.

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference Monday in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments drew strong criticism from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

Michigan tax revenue estimates revised upward by $5B

Michigan’s short-term budget outlook is even rosier, after economists revised projected tax revenues upward by a combined $5 billion over two years. The new estimates released Friday will be used by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature to finalize the next state spending plan. Both sides want to cut taxes but differ over how to do it. Revenues in the school aid and general funds for the current fiscal year are $3 billion higher than was forecast in January. For the 2022-23 budget year, they are up $2 billion from the estimate four months ago.

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is Arkansas' top Republican and is entering the final stretch of his term with strong approval ratings. Yet he's been conspicuously absent from his state's primary campaigns. Other top GOP figures, like former President Donald Trump, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders, are instead frequenting the state's airwaves leading up to Tuesday's election. Cotton and Sanders are making pitches for Sen. John Boozman as he fends off challenges from the hard right. Sanders is relying on her experience as Trump's press secretary in her bid to succeed Hutchinson as governor. It's a sign of how much Hutchinson's GOP has changed.

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn's unexpected victory in 2020 made him the youngest member of the House and a rising Republican star — until the scandals started piling up. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old conservative North Carolina firebrand left his election night party early, and a spokesperson told reporters he was conceding the race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn faced a slew of problems as he sought a second term — many of his own creation. On Monday, former President Donald Trump had urged voters to give him a second chance.

GOP candidate's security clearance becomes issue in SC

GOP candidate's security clearance becomes issue in SC

Republican Katie Arrington’s suspended security clearance is becoming an issue in her primary campaign against incumbent South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace. Arrington says Mace is mischaracterizing a dispute that resulted in her departure from a job at the Pentagon. Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials accused her of an improper disclosure of classified information. Arrington says she did nothing wrong, a contention backed up in an affidavit from the officer who gave her intelligence briefings. The dispute is likely to surface at a debate between the two on Monday. The primary is June 14.

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans have voted not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, after many activists rose up against the move. The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch got the most votes at 55%, just short of the 60% needed for an endorsement. Now the Republican candidates for governor will fight it out without any official backing from the party. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Kyiv residents attempt to return to normal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News