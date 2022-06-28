 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks
AP

Swedish utility mulls building new small nuclear reactors

  • Updated
  • 0

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish power utility Vattenfall said Tuesday it is considering building at least two new small nuclear reactors to deal with a projected rise in electricity consumption over the coming decades.

Sweden initially had aimed to phase out nuclear power generation — which currently supplies about 40% of its needs — by 2010. But in 2009 lawmakers decided to allow replacement of existing reactors with new ones, and opinion polls show that most Swedes agree.

Vattenfall said it was “initiating a pilot study looking at the conditions for building at least two small modular reactors" close to Ringhals power station, Sweden’s largest. It sits some 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Sweden’s second city, Goteborg, and has so far generated 15%-20% of power used in the country.

The state-owned energy group also said in a statement that it was "working actively to find out how different fossil-free energy sources can satisfy increased demand for electricity.”

People are also reading…

Many European countries are scrambling to find alternative means of electricity production amid rising costs due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, efforts to wean the continent off Russian fossil fuels, and a drive to invest in greener energy.

Vattenfall CEO Anna Borg stressed that “no investment decisions have been.”

“There is a need for more electricity generation in southern Sweden, which is why the pilot study is focusing on the conditions for building SMRs ... primarily close to Ringhals nuclear power plant,” Borg said.

Should it turn out to be profitable and all conditions for a future investment decision are met, including new regulations for nuclear power, she said it should be possible to have the first new reactor in operation by the early 2030s.

Sweden, a country of about 10 million, has a total of six active reactors at three plants: three at the Forsmark plant north of Stockholm, one at the southeastern Oskarshamn plant and two at Ringhals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months — an election-year move meant to ease financial pressures. But it's not clear Biden has the votes to suspend the taxes. Many lawmakers in his own party have expressed reservations. Biden says he knows the move wouldn't reduce “all the pain but it will be a big help.” If the gas tax savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Prices average about $5 a gallon nationwide. Biden also wants states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July

Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July

The House's Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens. Chairman Bennie Thompson tells reporters the committee is receiving “a lot of information,” including new documentary film footage of Donald Trump’s final months in office. The panel is also in talks with Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She has responded to the panel’s request to appear, Thompson says. The yearlong inquiry is intensifying with hearings into the attack and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The next hearing is set for Thursday.

Kentucky governor declares emergency over high gas prices

Kentucky governor declares emergency over high gas prices

Gov. Andy Beshear has taken executive action to activate the state’s price gouging laws. He's touting it as a consumer protection measure amid sky-high gas prices straining Kentuckians’ budgets. The Democratic governor signed an executive order Thursday declaring a state of emergency. It's in response to gas prices hovering close to $5 per gallon. With his action, Kentucky consumers can report suspected price gouging at the pump to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. Beshear says “every little bit helps” in trying to buffer consumers from increasing fuel prices. Cameron is urging Kentuckians to alert his office to any signs of price gouging.

Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

President Joe Biden and Western allies at a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps say they're intent on keeping economic fallout from the war in Ukraine from fracturing the global coalition working to punish Russia’s aggression. Britain’s Boris Johnson warned the leaders not to give in to “fatigue” even as Russia lobbed new missiles at Kyiv. Biden says the coalition of countries can't let Russian President Vladimir Putin play the countries off of one another and break down their resolve. Leaders of the Group of Seven top economies opened their annual summit in Germany on Sunday. Biden also announced that G-7 nations will ban imports of Russian gold. Gold is a top Russian export.

Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underscored the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia during a video meeting with leading economic powers. Zelenskyy, in his remarks on Monday to the Group of Seven summit, addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The Ukrainian leader's comments came as G-7 leaders prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. The G-7 leaders in turn pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

Katie Britt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama, defeating six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump endorsed and then un-endorsed him. The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who had fully embraced Trump’s election lies and had run under the banner “MAGA Mo.” But it wasn’t enough for the former president, who initially backed Brooks in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, but then rescinded his support as Brooks languished in the polls. Trump eventually endorsed Britt in the race’s final stretch after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state’s May 24 primary.

Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions

Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions

Ukrainian officials say their country's forces are withdrawing from a besieged eastern city to move to stronger positions. The industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, the administrative center of the Luhansk region, has faced relentless Russian bombardment. Ukrainian troops fought the Russians in house-to-house battles before retreating to a huge chemical factory on the city’s edge, where they holed up in its sprawling underground structures with civilians. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Friday that the Ukrainian troops have been ordered to leave Sievierodonetsk, which has been reduced mostly to rubble and seen its population decline from an estimated 100,000 to 10,000.

'Nowhere I feel safe': Election officials recount threats

'Nowhere I feel safe': Election officials recount threats

A former Georgia election worker in gripping testimony has told the House Jan. 6 committee about the onslaught of threats that she and her family received after former President Trump and his allies falsely accused her and her mother of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase. Wandrea “Shaye” Moss told lawmakers Tuesday how her life was upended when Trump and his allies latched onto surveillance footage from November 2020 to accuse her and her mother of committing voter fraud, allegations that were quickly debunked. The committee also heard from high-ranking elections officials in Georgia and a lawmaker in Arizona who were also on the wrong end of Trump's pressure campaign.

UK Conservatives lose 2 elections in blow to Boris Johnson

UK Conservatives lose 2 elections in blow to Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership of the Conservative party has suffered a heavy double blow as voters rejected the Tories in two special elections. In the southwestern constituency of Tiverton and Honiton, the Liberal Democrats overturned a 24,000 Conservative majority to win, while the main opposition Labour Party reclaimed Wakefield in northern England. The contests, triggered by the resignation of Conservatives hit by scandals, offered voters the chance to give their verdict on the prime minister just weeks after 41% of his own MPs cast their ballots against him. The party’s chairman quit after the results early Friday, saying the party “cannot carry on with business as usual.”

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia has defaulted on foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine. Moscow owed $100 million in interest on two bonds that was originally due May 27. A 30-day grace period expired Sunday, and rating agency company Moody's on Monday declared the country to be in default. The U.S. ended Russia’s ability to pay international investors through American banks. Russia says it has the money to pay but Western sanctions created “artificial obstacles” by freezing its foreign currency reserves held abroad.

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest star in our galaxy is about to die, here's what that means for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News