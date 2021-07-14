Swimming app operators say Wisconsin regulators are all wet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The operators of a startup that allows private homeowners to rent their swimming pools by the hour said Wednesday that Wisconsin regulators are all wet and want them to back off demands that they say would kill their business.

Wisconsin is the first state to push back against Swimply, which started in 2018 with just four pools in New Jersey but has taken off during the pandemic as more people looked for private spaces to swim and have fun. The business works like an Airbnb for swimming pools. Private homeowners list their pools on the website and app as available for rent.

Most of the pools on Swimply are in warm weather locations, but it recently dove into the Wisconsin market. It currently has only about a dozen pools available to rent statewide, starting at around $35 an hour, but it's looking to expand.

Wisconsin regulators told Swimply in April that pools offered for rent would have to be treated the same as large, public swimming pools. That means a pool's owner would have to obtain a license and meet construction requirements that are more onerous.