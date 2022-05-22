 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden Asia

U.S. President Joe Biden, right, disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival at Yokota Air Base, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Fussa, on the outskirt of Tokyo, Japan.

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a list of nations on Monday who will be joining a long anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won't be among them.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that Taiwan isn't among the governments signed up for the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a trade pact that's meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with key Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption. The U.S. president is slated to highlight the launch of the framework as he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday.

Inclusion of the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would have irked Beijing.

"We are looking to deepen our economic partnership with Taiwan including on high technology issues, including on semiconductor supply," Sullivan said. “But we’re pursuing that in the first instance on a bilateral basis."

The framework is meant to establish Biden’s economic strategy for the region. Matthew Goodman, the senior vice president for economics at Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, suggested that some Pacific signatories will be disappointed because the pact is not expected to include provisions for greater access to the U.S. market.

People are also reading…

“I think a lot of partners are going to look at that list and say: That’s a good list of issues. I’m happy to be involved," said Goodman, a former director for international economics on the National Security Council during President Barack Obama's administration. "But, you know, are we going to get any tangible benefits out of participating in this framework?”

Beijing, in anticipation of the launch of the pact, has criticized the U.S. effort.

“We hope they will build an open and inclusive circle of friends in Asia-Pacific, rather than an exclusive cliques, and do more for peace and development, rather than creating turmoil and chaos in the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

President Joe Biden and the first lady plan to travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to grieve with the community as it mourns those killed or wounded in Saturday's supermarket shooting. Biden is urging unity as a remedy for what he calls “the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.” New York’s governor and Buffalo’s mayor are appealing for forceful action from Washington in the wake of another mass shooting. Authorities say a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers, killing 10 people. Most of the victims were Black. 

Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer's FBI meeting

Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer's FBI meeting

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign did not authorize a lawyer to meet with the FBI and provide information that was meant to cast suspicions on rival candidate Donald Trump and possible connections to Russia. That's according to trial testimony Wednesday. Michael Sussmann, a lawyer for Clinton’s 2016 campaign, is charged with lying to the FBI during a meeting at which he presented the bureau’s top lawyer with data that purported to show mysterious contact between computer servers of a Russia-based bank and Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. The campaign's top lawyer, Marc Elias, testified Wednesday that the campaign did not authorize the meeting.

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party. Trump’s late endorsement helped put the already surging far-right state senator Doug Mastriano over the top Tuesday in the GOP governor’s primary in one of the nation’s premier battleground states. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that is too early to call. On the Democratic side, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party's Senate nomination. 

New Mexico delivers inflation relief payments to residents

New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of direct payments to the state's adult residents to offset higher consumer costs brought on by inflation. Individual taxpayers who receive direct deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 as early as Thursday and couples are set to get $500. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will arrive in the mail in coming weeks. The payments are among $1.1 billion in tax relief and payouts authorized by state lawmakers. High fuel prices are hurting household finances as New Mexico's state government benefits financially from record-setting oil production in the Permian Basin.

Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia

Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia

President Joe Biden has signed an order to redeploy hundreds of U.S. troops to Somalia to counter the Islamic extremist rebel group al-Shabab. It's an effort that American military leaders said had been hampered by President Donald Trump’s late-term decision to withdraw forces from the country. U.S. troops will be repositioned from elsewhere in Africa to train and provide other support to Somali forces in their fight against the rebel group. Al-Shabab is considered the largest and wealthiest affiliate of the al-Qaida extremist organization. And the announcement is a reminder that the U.S. remains engaged in the long fight against Islamic extremists even if that fight has been eclipsed by the war in Ukraine and other matters.

With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine

With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine

Signs of Republican resistance are mounting over a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. It's a reemergence of the Trump-led isolationist wing of the GOP coming at a crucial moment as Ukraine desperately battles the Russian invasion. The Senate voted late Monday to advance the Ukraine aid toward final passage by week’s end. Eleven Republicans opposed. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell led a delegation of GOP senators to the region in a show of support over the weekend. He vowed to push past detractors, finish the aid package and vote this summer on expanding NATO to welcome Sweden and Finland.

Michigan tax revenue estimates revised upward by $5B

Michigan’s short-term budget outlook is even rosier, after economists revised projected tax revenues upward by a combined $5 billion over two years. The new estimates released Friday will be used by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature to finalize the next state spending plan. Both sides want to cut taxes but differ over how to do it. Revenues in the school aid and general funds for the current fiscal year are $3 billion higher than was forecast in January. For the 2022-23 budget year, they are up $2 billion from the estimate four months ago.

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn's unexpected victory in 2020 made him the youngest member of the House and a rising Republican star — until the scandals started piling up. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old conservative North Carolina firebrand left his election night party early, and a spokesperson told reporters he was conceding the race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn faced a slew of problems as he sought a second term — many of his own creation. On Monday, former President Donald Trump had urged voters to give him a second chance.

Jury selected for trial of lawyer charged with lying to FBI

Jury selected for trial of lawyer charged with lying to FBI

A jury has been picked in the trial of a lawyer for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign who is accused of lying to the FBI as it investigated potential ties between Donald Trump and Russia in 2016. The case against Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity attorney who represented the Clinton campaign in 2016, is the first trial arising from the ongoing investigation by special counsel John Durham and will test the strength of evidence he and his team have gathered while scrutinizing the early days of the Trump-Russia probe for potential misconduct.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News