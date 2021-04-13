Tennessee eyes 2-week tax holiday for restaurants, groceries

Lee successfully advanced a similar sales tax holiday last year, which included an extra weekend of tax-free back-to-school shopping and a week of tax-free dining at restaurants.

“I would say that maybe it's an imperfect logic but the basic philosophy was how can we put the most funds back into the hands of Tennesseans as possible," said Commissioner of Finance and Administration Butch Eley.

Additionally, Lee is proposing cutting the state's annual $400 professional privilege tax to $300. The fee applies to to agents, broker-dealers, investment advisers, osteopathic physicians and physicians.

The governor had proposed early in 2020 to cut the tax in half, which would have cost the state $40 million. However, he ultimately scrapped that idea amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This one is a 25% reduction and would cost the state nearly $17 million.

Earlier this year, Lee announced that he would revive a budget proposal to put $250 million into a trust fund that would help expand mental health services for school-aged children. The idea had also been spiked due to the virus outbreak.

If approved, the state plans to seek private donations for the new reserve and would use investment earnings from the fund to funnel into more mental health offerings.