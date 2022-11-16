 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Thailand to stress sustainability at Asia-Pacific summit

  • Updated
  • 0

BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum begin a two-day summit in Thailand’s capital on Friday with a crowded backdrop of issues to contend with: the war in Ukraine, great power rivalry in Asia, and the global crises of food and energy shortages, inflation and supply chain disruptions.

“It is clear that this has been an eventful and challenging year on many fronts,” said Thani Thongphakdi, permanent secretary of Thailand's Foreign Ministry. “The entire APEC region, along with the global economy, is still reeling from the effects of COVID-19 and recovering amidst ongoing economic woes, tensions and crises that have affected all aspects of our lives.”

While APEC leaders grapple with these pressing issues, Thai officials are hoping to steer them toward long-term solutions.

“What we are going to do is to have all economies agree on a set of targets ... climate change mitigation, sustainable trade and investment, environment resources conservation and, of course, waste management,” said Cherdchai Chaivaivid, director-general of Thailand’s Department of International Economic Affairs. “This is the first time that APEC is going to talk about this. This is the first time that we are going to open a new chapter in how trade, business, investment should be done.”

People are also reading…

Established in 1989, APEC’s official mission is to promote regional economic integration, which means setting guidelines for long-term development of a free trade area. Most of its work is technical and incremental, carried out by senior officials and ministers, covering areas such as trade, tourism, forestry, health, food, security, small and medium-size enterprises and women’s empowerment.

The private sector is also a major player, with the APEC Business Advisory Council holding its own APEC CEO summit beginning Thursday. Visiting world leaders will address the business community on concerns including sustainability and inclusive growth.

In practice, the annual APEC summit's impact comes from bringing together leaders from the 21 economies on both sides of the Pacific Ocean for bilateral talks and side deals. The Latin American contingent comes from Chile, Mexico and Peru. The other members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are no-shows this year. Putin has been avoiding international forums where he would be showered with criticism over his invasion of Ukraine. Biden will be hosting his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House and has sent Vice President Kamala Harris to represent him in Bangkok.

That leaves President Xi Jinping of China, which competes strongly with the U.S. for influence in Southeast Asia, as the star attendee at the APEC meeting. In addition to APEC, he is making an official visit to Thailand.

The Foreign Ministry’s Thani described Xi's visit as “very significant” since it comes soon after China’s Communist Party held its every-five-year congress and gave Xi a rare third term as leader.

China's Foreign Ministry confirmed Wednesday that Xi will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the APEC meeting. The two Asian powers have a history of tense relations, a legacy of Japan's World War II aggression compounded by territorial disputes and China's growing military might.

“This will be the first official meeting between the two leaders and carry great importance,” ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in Beijing.

Although Biden attended two other recent multilateral meetings in the region, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia and the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, he has faced criticism that by not turning up for APEC, he is giving ground to China in the competition for friends and influence in Southeast Asia.

U.S. officials say Washington has demonstrated its seriousness in relations with Southeast Asia with frequent visits by Cabinet members including Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and key senior officials.

As host, Thailand invited three special guests to the meeting: French President Emmanuel Macron, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the prime minister of Saudi Arabia, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, representing ASEAN. Hun Sen will not attend after testing positive for COVID-19.

For Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the most welcome visitor may well be the Saudi leader, who is making an official visit to help restore friendly relations with Thailand after decades of disruption due to a theft of Saudi royal jewelry and the unsolved murders of Saudi diplomats in Bangkok.

“This is a good opportunity, that Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Thailand and both countries will resume a good economic relationship after over 30 years,” the chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Sanan Angubolkul, told The Associated Press. “To have the French president join us also shows how important this region is.”

The overhang of international politics suggests that the meeting will not be smooth sailing. Its disruptive potential became evident during APEC ministerial-level meetings earlier this year, none of which were able to issue a consensus statement because of disagreements over whether to mention Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Thai officials have put the best possible face on the situation, contending that agreement on other points will allow APEC to move forward regardless.

Thailand hopes to make its mark by having the meeting adopt what would become known as APEC’s Bangkok Goals, with a heavy emphasis on sustainability.

“The Bangkok Goals will focus on advancing work on four key areas: on addressing all environmental challenges, including climate change, on progress in sustainable and inclusive trade and investment, and promoting sustainable management of natural resources, protection of the environment and biodiversity, and on advancing resource efficiency and sustainable waste management," Thani said.

Skeptics doubt the meeting will accomplish much.

“This APEC is only a photo opportunity for leaders. Its agenda has drawn much less attention than the ASEAN summit and G-20,” Virot Ali, a political scientist at Thailand's Thammasat University, told The Associated Press.

“I don’t think we will see any progress from APEC. The current geopolitics, trade war, COVID-19, and Russia-Ukraine war are the issues that people are paying more attention to and feeling more impact from,” he said.

Associated Press journalists Grant Peck and Tassanee Vejpongsa contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Ukraine’s president says that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement Friday in a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city. Zelenskyy said that “as of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city."

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson. That's in a region where Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law, after illegally annexing it. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the region as Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure. Putin declared martial law in the Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Wednesday in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas as he faced battlefield setbacks, a troubled troop mobilization and increasing domestic and international criticism and sanctions. Ukrainian forces mounted 15 attacks on Russian military strongholds in Kherson.

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

President Joe Biden says he is feeling “really good” about Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. Biden says he is “not buying the notion” that Democrats are in trouble. He spoke at a political reception in a hotel for U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten. The president ticked off his administration’s signature legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, efforts he said were achieved in collaboration with Underwood and Casten.

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape was known in Berkeley, California, as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. More recently, online posts under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson. He hailed the Russian withdrawal from the southern city as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders. Retaking Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly 9-month-old war and delivered another stinging blow to the Kremlin. But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still under Russian control, and the city of Kherson itself is without water, power and heat, and remains within reach of Moscow’s shells and missiles. Heavy fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

Ukrainian forces are bombarding Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region. The targets include resupply routes across a river. The Ukrainian military is inching closer to a full assault on Kherson, one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn Kherson into a fortress. The city is a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port. They're also attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents. The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into Kherson. Officials say Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing killed two TV journalists. At least two other people were reported killed and 13 wounded.

Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania

Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania

A day after the midterm elections, misinformation about the results is zeroing in on the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania. In Arizona, most of the misleading claims now circulating online began after problems emerged Tuesday with voter tabulation machines in Maricopa County. In Pennsylvania, baseless allegations are spreading about delays in vote counting. Misinformation experts say it's not unusual for voting irregularities or delays to be spun into rumors. Overall, however, few problems were reported Tuesday and threats of political violence did not materialize.

Arizona remains epicenter for post-election misinformation

Arizona remains epicenter for post-election misinformation

Two days after the midterm elections, misinformation about the results remains focused on Arizona and Pennsylvania. In Arizona, most of the misleading claims center on printing problems that prevented vote counters from reading some ballots in Maricopa County. In Pennsylvania, baseless allegations about delays in vote counting continue to spread. Misinformation experts say it's not unusual for voting irregularities or delays to be spun into rumors that can persist long after they're debunked. Overall, however, few problems were reported Tuesday and threats of political violence did not materialize.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News