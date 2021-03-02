The Latest: AP source: Merck to help produce J&J vaccine

The EU’s executive arm released data Tuesday on its alert system designed to take off dangerous items off the market. According to the annual report, 9% of all alerts raised in 2020 were related to coronavirus products, “mostly masks meant to protect but failing to do so.” The commission also mentioned disinfectants containing toxic chemicals or UV sanitizers exposing users to radiation.

In total, there were 161 alerts on masks, 13 alerts on hand disinfectants and 18 alerts on UV lamps. More than 2,200 alerts were exchanged by the 31 participating countries, which led to 5,377 follow up actions — an increase of more than 20%.

Toys were the most notified products ahead of motor vehicles.

TAIPEI, Taiwan — China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press.

With just four of China’s many vaccine makers claiming they are able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year, a large part of the world’s population will end up inoculated not with the fancy Western vaccines boasting headline-grabbing efficacy rates, but with China’s humble, traditionally made shots.