The Latest: Australia on track for vaccine by end of March

———

MEXICO CITY — Enough active ingredient to produce 2 million doses of the CanSino COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Mexico, the first new vaccine to arrive in weeks.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard thanked the Chinese government and CanSino for the rapid shipment just one day after Mexican regulators approved its emergency use.

The vaccine will be bottled and distributed from a facility in the central state of Queretaro.

Mexico has so far received only about 760,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which have nearly all been used.

On Wednesday, Mexico announced emergency approval for the Chinese vaccine Sinovac. Officials expect a first AstraZeneca shipment of 500,000 doses on Sunday.

Mexico has registered more than 1.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 170,000 deaths, the third highest in the world behind the United States and Brazil.

———

PARIS — A French nun believed to be the world’s second-oldest person is celebrating her 117th birthday in style after surviving COVID-19.