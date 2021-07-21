The Latest: Australia wants to change AstraZeneca advice

———

TOKYO — The head of the World Health Organization says the Tokyo Olympics shouldn't be judged by the tally of COVID-19 cases that arise because zero risk is impossible.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells the International Olympic Committee what matters more is how infections are handled.

Tedros wants Tokyo’s success to be judged by how “cases are identified, isolated, traced and cared for as quickly as possible and onward transmission is interrupted.”

The number of games-linked COVID-19 cases in Japan this month is now 79. More international athletes have tested positive at home and can't travel.

———

NEW YORK — U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020. That's the largest one-year decline since World War II.

The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse. The figure is three years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the calculations for 2020 early Wednesday.

The drop is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials say it's responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

Killers other than COVID-19 played a role. Drug overdoses pushed life expectancy down. And rising homicides were a small but significant reason for the decline for Black Americans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.