The Latest: Chinese city near Myanmar imposes virus lockdown

———

MADRID — Some regions in Spain are reinstating nightlife restrictions only weeks after dropping them, part of an attempt to stem a spiraling number of coronavirus infections among unvaccinated young people.

Fearing that the surging virus could strain healthcare services, health officials in several parts of the country are also hurrying to reach people under 30 with COVID-19 vaccines. Spain’s strict vaccination rollout has so far focused on older, more vulnerable groups.

On Friday, the 14-day contagion rate among those ages 20 to 29 years was nearly three times the national average.

The virus has also spread among teenagers as a result of trips and parties to celebrate the end of the school year.

———

MOSCOW — Officials in Moscow say early trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine have started in the city among children ages 12 to 17.

Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said Monday that 100 volunteers have been recruited who haven’t been previously infected with the coronavirus and don’t have health issues that would prevent them from getting the shots. Rakova said the youths will receive a small dose of Sputnik V than what is usually administered for adults.