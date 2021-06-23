The Latest: German Chancellor switches vaccine for 2nd dose

Still, she said the state continues to make slow gains in vaccination rates. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Idaho has the eighth lowest adult partial COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S.

———

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s health minister says anyone 18 years old and older will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday, as the country ramps up its vaccination campaign.

Speaking after a meeting of the country’s scientific advisory council on Wednesday, Fahrettin Koca said the government aims to administer at least one dose to around 70% of the 55 million people that are eligible to be vaccinated, by mid-July.

So far, close to 30 million people in a population of 84 million have received their first dose and 14.6 million people have received both doses.

Meanwhile, Koca said 40,800 people would be involved in the late-stage trial of Turkey’s first local COVID-19 jab, which had been named TURCOVAC. The vaccine that uses the “inactivated virus” technology, was developed by Turkey’s Erciyes University.