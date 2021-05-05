The Latest: Germany, WHO set up global health monitor center

Britain’s Foreign Office didn’t immediately confirm whether any delegates had tested positive. Diplomats from the G-7 group of wealthy nations are meeting in London for their first face-to-face gathering in two years. India is not a G-7 member but was invited along with South Korea, Australia and South Africa to attend the group’s meeting as a guest on Wednesday night.

BELGRADE, Serbia — The Serbian government will offer money to people who have vaccinated as it seeks ways to boost the process.

Serbia has led the way in vaccination in the Balkan region, but interest has recently slumped. The government on Wednesday said it will pay 3,000 dinars (25 euros; $30) of state aid to everyone who received at least one vaccine dose by the end of May.

Previously, authorities have organized vaccination without an appointment and announced vaccination points in some shopping malls in Belgrade.

So far, around 2 million people have received at least one dose of Sinopharm, Pfizer , Sputnik V or AstraZeneca vaccines in the country of some 7 million people.

The government says “vaccination is the only way back to the life we remember before 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic.”

