The Latest: Italy plans 80% vaccinated by end of September

The incident happened after the officers questioned two men who were outdoors during the Netherlands’ coronavirus curfew on Wednesday night.

One of the police officers suffered serious injuries to his face and neck in the stabbing.

Police in Groningen say that French officers detained the suspects Saturday morning in northern France.

One was a 20-year-old Dutch man and the other a 32-year-old American national. Their identities have not been released.

Police say procedures are underway to have the suspects sent back to the Netherlands.

VIENNA — Police in Austria are enforcing new rules requiring people to show a negative coronavirus test to leave Wiener Neustadt, a city of more than 45,000 people.

The system that took effect Saturday involves police and other officials controlling 26 exit roads from the city south of Vienna around the clock. Wiener Neustadt has an exceptionally high level of coronavirus infections -- more than 500 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days, compared with a national average of 198 per 100,000.

Fines of up to 1,450 euros ($1,730) are foreseen for people who violate the rules.