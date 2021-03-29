The Latest: Johnson & Johnson to give Africa 400M vaccines

The Central European country has given at least a first dose of a vaccine to nearly 22% of its population, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The EU average is 12.3%. But the high rate, a product of Hungary’s purchase of doses from China and Russia as well as from the EU, has been unable to slow a surge in the pandemic.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Dozens of high schools in the U.S. state of Wisconsin are playing football this spring after opting out of the fall season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, about 250 high schools played football last fall, but more than 100 schools are playing this spring, including about 50 games this past weekend.

The association’s deputy director, Wade Labecki, said teams will play seven games during the alternate spring season. There’s no postseason since football is set to start again in the fall, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.

At Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay, head coach Mike Rader said there are some logistical challenges with playing football in the spring. His football squad will have to start sharing its turf with the soccer and lacrosse teams.

