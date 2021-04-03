The Latest: Kenya suspends private vaccine imports

In the text of an address to be broadcast Saturday, Frank-Walter Steinmeier conceded “there were mistakes” regarding testing, digital solutions and vaccinations. He urged Germans not to wallow in the negative but to pull together and trust approved vaccines.

Germany, along with the European Union as a whole, has lagged some countries in the speed of its vaccination effort amid the slower procurement of vaccines because of supply and distribution issues from the vaccine companies.

He pointed out vaccine deliveries would increase sharply in the coming weeks and both citizens and government had to pull together and not “outdo each other in pessimism.”

———

LONDON — Britain’s medicines regulator says it has identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events associated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine but stressed the benefits “continue to outweigh any risks.”

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said late Friday the risk associated with this type of blood clot is “very small” and that the public should continue to take up the vaccine when offered it.