The Latest: Minnesota reopens four free COVID testing sites

Cox, a Republican, said his administration is encouraging people to wear masks but said it is unclear whether they are effective against the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

“Masks are not as effective as most of the pro-mask crowd are arguing,” Cox told reporters at a news conference. “We know that they’re just not.”

Cox’s comments contradicted earlier statements at the news conference from state epidemiologist Dr. Michelle Hofmann and state hospital leaders who made emotional pleas for vaccinations and universal masking to prevent the state’s ongoing COVID-19 surge.

“There will be enduring harm to our children and generations to come if we do not stop the divisiveness around the things we know work like masks and vaccines,” Hofmann said. “We know the path to healing is the end of this pandemic, and it hasn’t ended yet even if we want to pretend it has.”

The governor has previously urged state residents to wear masks and has defended his administration’s decision to mandate masks in schools last year against parent protests.

Under a new state law, school mask mandates this school year are now banned, though students can wear face coverings if they or their parents choose.

