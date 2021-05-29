The Latest: Philippines ends ban on workers' travel to Saudi

Mainland China’s death toll stands at 4,636 out of 91,061 confirmed cases, according to the NHC.

———

NEW YORK — Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidance Friday. Children who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when they’re in crowds or in sustained close contact with others – and when they are inside.

But fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks, indoors or outside. It’s the first in a wave of guidance updates that seek to incorporate recent CDC decisions to tell Americans they don’t have to be as cautious about using masks and social distancing outdoors.

———

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies will soon be able to pack their ballpark.

The city said Friday it will lift nearly all of its pandemic restrictions more than a week ahead of schedule, as new coronavirus infections decline to their lowest point since September.

Capacity limits for businesses and events and social distancing rules will go away on Wednesday.