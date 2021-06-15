The Latest: Pro-Navalny protest in Geneva on eve of summit

But Biden’s Wednesday meeting with the Russian president is his most highly anticipated.

Biden plans to confront Putin on everything from Moscow’s cyberattacks to its election interference efforts and human rights abuses,. He's said he also hopes to look for areas where the United States and Russia can cooperate and to normalize the historically icy relationship between the two nations.

BRUSSELS — The trade association for producers and marketers of distilled spirits sold in the United States said the five-year suspension of tariffs outlined in deal between the U.S. and the European Union to end their 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies will be critical to helping the industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The dispute over subsidies for Boeing and Airbus saw tit-for-tat duties slapped on a range of companies that have nothing to do with aircraft production. The Distilled Spirits Council said the agreement announced Tuesday will end the EU's 25% tariff on U.S. rum, brandy and vodka, as well as the 25% U.S. tariff on liqueurs and cordials from Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain, and on certain cognacs and other grape brandies from France and Germany.