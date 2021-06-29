The Latest: S Korea has big case jump a day before easing

Russia’s state coronavirus task force has been reporting more than 20,000 new infections daily since last Thursday, more than double the average in early June.

Russia was among the first globally to announce and deploy a coronavirus vaccine last year but has since inoculated only a fraction of its 146 million people. Murashko says more than 23 million — just over 15% — have received at least one dose.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Red Cross says Indonesia needs to urgently increase medical care, testing and vaccinations as the number of infections has left it “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe.”

The group says its coronavirus hospital in Bogor, outside of Jakarta, was “overflowing” and emergency tents had been set up to house more patients. It was a similar scene at other hospitals near the capital, including at the Bekasi city hospital that reached 90% capacity.

On Monday, Indonesia reported more than 20,600 new cases and more than 400 deaths in the world’s fourth most populous nation.