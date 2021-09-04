The Latest: Taliban fire weapons into air, at least 2 killed

— Qatar says it’s not clear when Kabul airport will reopen

— Those left in Afghanistan complain of broken US promises

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief will convene a ministerial meeting in Geneva on Sept. 13 to seek a swift scale-up in funding to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where nearly half the country’s 38 million people need assistance.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric made the announcement Friday and said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also appeal “for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need.”

Dujarric said the U.N. appeal for $1.3 billion for 2021 to help more than 18 million people is just 40% funded, leaving a $766 million deficit.