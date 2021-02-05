The Latest: UK regulator backs benefits of COVID-19 vaccines

NEW DELHI — Pfizer Inc says it has withdrawn its application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

On Feb. 3, a committee of experts declined to accept Pfizer’s request because there wasn’t a local study done of the American company's vaccine. The experts also noted that some serious side effects were still being investigated.

The committee of experts needs to give the green light to vaccines before India's regulators can authorize the emergency use of a drug.

In a statement issued Friday, Pfizer said that it had decided to withdraw its application based on its “understanding of the additional information that the regulator may need.”

The company was the first to approach the Indian regulator in December for its messenger RNA vaccine that it has developed with Germany’s BioNTech. Its application was closely followed by ones for two other vaccines --- a version of the AstraZeneca made by Serum Institute of India and another by Indian company by Bharat Biotech -- which eventually got the nod for emergency use on Jan. 3.

But in the weeks after it applied, Pfizer representatives weren’t present when the experts met to deliberate, India’s health ministry said on Jan. 5.