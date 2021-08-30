The Latest: Vaccinated Anchorage teachers can get more leave

Sicily has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases of virus every day since the middle of August, and has exceeded the threshold for number of hospital and intensive care beds occupied.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said shifting Sicily to a yellow zone from a white zone “is the confirmation that the virus has not yet been defeated, and that the priority is to continue to invest in the vaccine campaign and on prudent and correct behaviors by each of us.”

The new restrictions come as Italians begin to wind down summer holidays, with Sicily as a popular destination.

People in Sicily are now required to wear masks outdoors. Seating at restaurants is limited to four people at a table, even outdoors.

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian health officials have begun vaccinating high school students ages 16 to 18 in the occupied West Bank with a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Gaza health authorities are expected begin vaccinating the same age range later this week as part of an expected two-week blitz of all 255,000 secondary school students in the West Bank and Gaza.