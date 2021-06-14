The Latest: Vermont lifts remaining COVID-19 restrictions

Cyprus has already confirmed the presence of the Indian COVID-19 variant within the community, although the U.K. variant remains the most widespread. More than 40% of Cyprus’ population of around 900,000 has been fully vaccinated.

———

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization said the number of new coronavirus cases reported have now dropped for the past seven weeks, the longest such period of decline since the pandemic began.

At a press briefing on Monday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the drop, but said the number of COVID-19 deaths weren’t falling as quickly and said the vastly unequal access to coronavirus vaccines was threatening further progress.

“The virus is moving faster than the global (vaccine) distribution,” Tedros said. He called for political leaders to commit to immunizing at least 70% of the world’s population by the time of next year’s G7 meeting.

Tedros welcomed the 870 million doses of vaccines G7 leaders promised to the U.N.-backed initiative known as COVAX this weekend, but said 11 billion doses were needed, noting that more than 10,000 people are still being killed by COVID-19 every day.