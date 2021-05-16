The Latest: Yemen's national soccer coach dies of COVID-19

It is the first flight taking foreign nationals out of Nepal who have been stuck there since a lockdown was imposed in April in an attempt to stop spiking cases of COVID-19.

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal official Raj Kumar Chhetri said the Qatar Airways flight was fully packed with 270 passengers, most headed for the United States. There will be two more similar flights later in the week.

Nepal has been recording its highest number of daily new cases and deaths this month, while the country struggles with shortages of hospital beds, medication and oxygen for patients. Nepal so far has reported 5,000 deaths from COVID-19.

———

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest say a member of the Icelandic delegation has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test Sunday came a day after a member of Poland’s delegation also tested positive during a routine test at the Ahoy venue in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam that is hosting the popular music event this week.

The positive tests mean that the Polish and Icelandic delegations were to miss the presentation Sunday afternoon of all 39 nations taking part in the contest.