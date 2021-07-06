The Latest: Zimbabwe back to strict lockdown, virus surges

Young people under 18 years old will no longer need to isolate unless they test positive -- a change that will come as a big relief for families with school children who have had to repeatedly isolate and miss school because of reported cases in their classes.

Javid says those who have come into close contact with an infected person will instead be advised to take a test as soon as possible. Officials are looking into removing the need for isolation after travelling abroad for fully vaccinated people, he added.

“Step by step, jab by jab, we’re replacing the temporary protection of restrictions with the long-term protection of vaccines,” he said.

Britain on Monday announced plans to scrap laws requiring face masks and social distancing on July 19.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — In Myanmar, the military has declared war on health care workers.

Medics were early and fierce opponents of the military’s takeover of the nation’s government in February. Security forces are arresting, attacking and killing medical workers and have dubbed them enemies of the state.