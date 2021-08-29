SANAA, Yemen -- Yemen’s internationally recognized government on Sunday received more than 151,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine.

The 151,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Aden airport, the U.N. children and health agencies said. The shipment is from the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative.

The doses would be used to vaccinate healthcare workers and other priority groups in the war-torn country, the UNICEF said.

Earlier this year, Yemen received a 360,000-dose shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX initiative.

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014.

———

JERUSALEM -- Israel has expanded its coronavirus booster shot program to include anyone over 12.

The decision, approved Sunday, is the latest phase of a booster program that began last month with Israelis over 60. It was expanded in phases over several weeks to people in their 50s, 40s and 30s. Some 2 million people — more than 20% of the country’s roughly 9 million people — have received a third dose.