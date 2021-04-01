Things to know about recreational pot in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has promised to sign legislation that legalizes recreational marijuana use and sales in New Mexico for adults 21 and over.

The changes approved Wednesday by the Legislature mean almost any adult can grow marijuana at home for personal use — or for profit under a micro-license agreement. The reforms also usher in a new era for marijuana as big business and make fundamental changes in law enforcement.

Many past pot convictions will be wiped off the books, and the smell of weed is no longer grounds for police searches. Here are a few things to know:

———

CONSUMER RULES

The start of recreational cannabis sales is set for April 1, 2022 — no fooling.

Adults 21 and up can buy and carry outside the home up to 2 ounces (57 grams) of cannabis, with separate limits for extracts and edible products.

An ounce of marijuana fills a sandwich bag and can typically be rolled into nearly 30 joints or cigarettes.

Hobbyists can grow up to six marijuana plants for personal use, or 12 per household.

———