'Time to play': Michigan reopens 15 months after pandemic

“This industry, which is cruelly ironic, is on its knees. And we need a seat at the table. We never got one," said Alyssa Tushman, co-owner of Burn Fitness, which operates two gyms in Rochester Hills and Clawson and has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. A third gym in Livonia closed its doors for good. She said revenue and membership are down 60% across the industry, and called for aid in addition to what has been included in federal and state relief packages.

“While member engagement is up and people are coming back, rebuilding a membership base isn’t like just opening doors to a restaurant where people love to come back and get a bite. It takes time,” Tushman said.

Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature are debating how to use $6.5 billion in federal discretionary COVID-19 funding, a portion of which may go to businesses. Local governments are deciding how to use billions in federal relief, too.