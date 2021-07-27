Timeline remains the same to update unemployment system

“It’s got to be efficient and easy to use," Link told lawmakers. "It has to be secure to minimize or eliminate fraud. And it has to meet the claimants’ needs to get them the funding they need, the services they need.”

Lawmakers say they continue to hear complaints from constituents about the unemployment insurance system.

Beshear's administration previously said at least one bidder to revamp the system withdrew because of the additional costs the company claimed would be needed to meet enhanced security. The withdrawal came “out of the blue” for state officials, Link said Tuesday.

Republican state Rep. Russell Webber questioned why the security concerns surfaced so late in the search for a contractor.

“We’ve been hearing for months about security issues related to the system," he said. "So I really have a difficult time believing that this was new, that this was something that somebody just discovered one day ... It seems to me that should have been part of the process that started in January 2020.”

In April, Kentucky temporarily shut down its unemployment system for a few days to bolster security protections. State officials said they suspected that individuals or criminal enterprises had attempted to hack into the system’s customer data.