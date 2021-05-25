Top California rail official out in another project shakeup

Figueroa, the rail spokeswoman, declined to say if Hedges was the target of the investigation and whether his departure was related.

Hedges joined the project in 2018 under appointment from then-Gov. Jerry Brown. He came from the Washington State Department of Transportation, where he oversaw a $3 billion tunneling project in Seattle.

California's rail project is far more ambitious and expensive. Voters in 2008 approved nearly $10 billion in bond money to build a high-speed rail line connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco to be up and running by 2020. In the years since, the project has been plagued by cost overruns and delays. Now officials hope to have trains running on a segment through the Central Valley by the end of this decade, more than 20 years after voters first backed the project.